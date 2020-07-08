Donald Gene Brock, Rockwood

Donald Gene Brock, age 84 of Rockwood, formerly of Oliver Springs, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and enjoyed woodworking building furniture and other unique pieces. He loved riding his motorcycle and participating in water sports. Don had a great personality and love telling jokes and making people laugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jeanette Brock; Brothers, James David and

George Robert “Bobby” Brock; Sisters Sandra Kimblin and Nancy “Moe”.

He is survived by his children, Jimmy (Deborah) Brock, Sheila Brock, and Tammy (David) Shadden;

Grandchildren, Jennifer and Courtney Brock, Jedediah Sexton, Colton Wittwer, and Adam West;

Eleven Great-grandchildren;

Sister, Pat Humphrey;

And a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 3:00-4:00 pm at Orchard View Church, 111 Orchard View Rd., Oliver Springs. Funeral Service will begin at 4:00 pm followed by interment in church cemetery.

