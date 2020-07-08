Hollie Jane Crewsonberry, Caryville

Hollie Jane Crewsonberry, age 60 of Caryville, Tennessee passed away on July 5, 2020. Hollie was born January 7, 1960 in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Robert Lee Braden Sr. and Barbara Green.

She was a HUGE UT fan, loved her daily coffee, bird watching, and she had a green thumb. Hollie loved her dog, Miss Coco, who was her world.

Hollie is preceded in death by her parents, Husband David Crewsonberry, sisters: Connie Foust, Linda Lydick, Lillian Maclain.

Daughter Leondria Jones & Chris Rushville, IN

Sons William David Crewsonberry Caryville, TN

Travis Dennis Pitner & Amber Seiver County

Brothers George Braden & Ellie Sweetwater, TN

Robert Lee Braden Texas

Sister Julie House Caryville, TN

Grandchildren Patience Collins, Summer Hopper Mayes, Nicholas Turnbill, Donovan Pitner, Rex Pitner, and Addison Crewsonberry

8 Great Grandchildren

Visitation: 5:00PM – 7:00PM, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Hopper officiating.

Private Graveside: Friday, July 10, 2020 in Mascot, Tennessee with Rev. Terry Hopper officiating.

