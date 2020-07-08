Hollie Jane Crewsonberry, Caryville

News Department 13 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 53 Views

Hollie Jane Crewsonberry, age 60 of Caryville, Tennessee passed away on July 5, 2020. Hollie was born January 7, 1960 in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Robert Lee Braden Sr. and Barbara Green.

She was a HUGE UT fan, loved her daily coffee, bird watching, and she had a green thumb. Hollie loved her dog, Miss Coco, who was her world.

Hollie is preceded in death by her parents, Husband David Crewsonberry, sisters: Connie Foust, Linda Lydick, Lillian Maclain.

Daughter                    Leondria Jones & Chris                      Rushville, IN

Sons                            William David Crewsonberry             Caryville, TN

                                    Travis Dennis Pitner & Amber           Seiver County

Brothers                     George Braden & Ellie                       Sweetwater, TN

                                    Robert Lee Braden                             Texas

Sister                           Julie House                                         Caryville, TN

Grandchildren           Patience Collins, Summer Hopper Mayes, Nicholas Turnbill, Donovan Pitner, Rex Pitner, and Addison Crewsonberry

8 Great Grandchildren        

Visitation: 5:00PM – 7:00PM, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Hopper officiating.

Private Graveside: Friday, July 10, 2020 in Mascot, Tennessee with Rev. Terry Hopper officiating.

About News Department

Check Also

Kathy Ann Osborne, Harriman

Mrs. Kathy Ann Osborne, age 56 of Harriman, TN, passed away on Friday, July 3rd, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: