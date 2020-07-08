Garland Eugene “Gene” Crabtree, Rockwood

“My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” Psalm 73:26

Garland Eugene “Gene” Crabtree, age 78 of Rockwood, passed away in his home with his family by his side. He was the oldest of four brothers. He Married the love of his life at 22. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and working on boat motors.

He was very soft-spoken and often known for his kindness. For 20 years, he drove a bus for Roane County Schools. This is where he became known as “Mean Gene”. He didn’t mind, he took a lot of pride transporting Rockwood sports teams and band members to away games. Home games he would always be found working in the concession stand with player’s parents. Even though he was a Kingston Yellow Jacket, he was a proud Tiger supporter. He never missed any of his grandchildren’s ball games.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Tom and Juanita Crabtree; Brother: Dwight Crabtree.

He is survived by:

Wife of 56 years: Patsy Treadway Crabtree

Brothers: Wayne (Sandra) Crabtree of Kingston, TN

Tommy (Sue) Crabtree of Harriman, TN

Children: Tammy Jones of Rockwood, TN

Tina (Brian) Parsons of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Todd (Shelby) Wright

Trevor Wright

Tyler (Kacie) Parsons

Tori (Tristan) Mayton

Great Grandchildren: Tenley Wright

Tessie Wright

Tyson Wright

Joseph Parsons

Cremation arrangements have been made and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations being made to the Rockwood Athletics Department. Checks can be sent to: Rockwood High School, 512 W Rockwood, St. Rockwood, TN 37854 *Rockwood Athletics Dept.* The bottom of the check has to be designated to the Athletic Department.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

