Kathy Ann Osborne, Harriman

Mrs. Kathy Ann Osborne, age 56 of Harriman, TN, passed away on Friday, July 3rd, 2020. She was born on March 13th, 1964 in Harriman, TN. She loved sweet tea with extra ice.

She is preceded in death by her parents: James Hicks & Thelma Hedgecoth; Brother: Jimmy Ivey; Sisters: Amanda Christopher and Drew McGill; Nephew: Brent Kinzer. She is survived by:

Children: Tammy Swafford (Mitchell)

Regina Osborne (Chris)

Misty Osborne (Terry) and her father Billy Osborne

Grandchildren: Brittlea Osborne, Austin Swafford, Alex Osborne, Timmy Holder, Sky Swafford, Max Osborne.

Boyfriend: Cecil Conley

Brother: Lee Hedgecoth

Stepdad: Francis Hedgecoth

Special Friend: Miss Deb

Cremation arrangements have been made and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Kathy Osborne.

