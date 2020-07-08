Clinton City Schools announce staggered reopening plans

Brad Jones

We learned more about the Clinton City Schools’ plans for reopening when Director of Schools Kelly Johnson who joined us via our media partners on WYSH, WQLA “Ask Your Neighbor” at 10:15 am this morning.

The Clinton City Schools announced their plans for a staggered return to the classroom next month on Monday, while also unveiling a virtual online learning option for those parents who may not feel comfortable sending their kids back to class.

The complete plan is available for viewing at the school system’s website at www.clintonschools.org, along with a parent survey on whether you will be sending your student or students to a brick-and-mortar classroom or if you will choose the online learning option.

The school year in Clinton will begin with “Sneak Peek” events in each individual classroom on a drop-in basis so that parents can see what changes have been made in their child’s classroom and what steps are in place to keep them healthy.

The Sneak Peeks will be done on a staggered schedule, just like the return to class.

It begins with first and sixth graders at all three schools visiting
their classrooms and meeting teachers between 4 and 6 pm on
Wednesday, August 5th. On Thursday, the 6th, second and fifth
graders will get a Sneak Peek, followed on Monday, August 10th
by third and fourth grade students.

The start of school will also be staggered, with the first day of classes for first and sixth graders set for Friday, August 7th. Monday the 10th, second and fifth graders will have their first days of school, and third and fourth graders will begin their academic year on Tuesday, August 11th. Under this plan, the first day that all first through sixth graders will be in the building
at the same time is Wednesday, August 12th.

Kindergarten students will report on a staggered schedule as well, with Group A attending school on August 10th, Group B on the 11th, Group C on the 12th, and Group D on August 13th, with dismissal each day at 11:30 am.

