Oliver Springs native on front lines of battle against COVID-19

Seaman Tabatha Comeaux
(Photo courtesy Navy Office
of Community Outreach)

( Acc. to The Navy Office of Community Outreach ) Seaman Tabatha Comeaux, a native of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, is playing a critical role in the U.S. Navy’s efforts to maintain a healthy and ready fighting force in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.

As a hospital corpsman working at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Groton, Connecticut, Comeaux’s skills are vital to maintaining the health of the sailors in the Groton area, and by extension the readiness of the Navy’s operational ships and submarines on which they serve.

“The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic brought an invisible enemy to our shores and changed the way we operate as a Navy,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The fight against this virus is a tough one, but our sailors are tougher. We must harden our Navy by continuing to focus on the health and safety of our forces and our families. The health and safety of our sailors and their families is, and must continue to be, our number one priority.”

As part of the Navy medicine team, Comeaux protects sailors and their families, many of whom deploy around the world supporting national interests here at home.

“Serving as a hospital corpsman during the global pandemic means that we will be called upon to help with the Coronavirus response efforts and we need to always be prepared for when that happens,” Comeaux said.

Comeaux is a 2016 Oliver Springs High School graduate.

