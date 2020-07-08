JoAnn Broyles Underwood, Lafollette

JoAnn Broyles Underwood, age 88 of Lafollette, was granted her angel wings on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 9:19 a.m. Her final days were spent at Tennova Health & Rehab Center, in LaFollette, Tn.

JoAnn was born in Kingsport, Tn to Ralph and Lula Crain May 4, 1932. She is proceeded in death by her 1st husband Richard (Dick) Broyles and her 2nd husband Francis (Woody) Underwood. She was also proceeded in death by her 2 brothers Kermit Crane and Ralph Crane, and 2 sisters Deszmer Pollock and Vaughn George, and a daughter Janice (Steve) Pinner.

JoAnn is survived in death by her son Richard (Dixie) Broyles and her daughter Leisa Biggs, stepdaughters Debra Underwood, and Junelle (Bobby) Lewis. Grandchildren Ernest (Skipper) (Theresa) Biggs, Kathleen Earl, step Grandchildren Kharma Corey, and Wesley Hardin. She also is survived by many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.

A memorial service is planned for a later date, due to the Corona Virus.

In lieu of flowers we are asking donations be made to Amedisys Hospice, 1420 Dutch Valley Dr, Knoxville, Tn 33718 (865-689-7123) in her memory.

www.holleygamble.com

