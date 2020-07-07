Register now for the 40th Anniversary Lawrence Hahn Golf Classic on July 25, 2020, at the Oak Ridge Country Club with a 2pm Shotgun start. This benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Oak Ridge.

The cost is $150 per player which covers green fee, cart, range balls, tournament shirt or equivalent, lunch, gift bag, and door prizes. You get to pick your 4-man team. But hurry it’s limited to the first 120 players.

You have a chance to win $1,000,000 (split 50/50 with the foundation)!!!! Courtesy of Cook’s Comfort Systems. And you have 4 chances to win $15,000 in cash (split 50/50 with foundation), also courtesy of Cook’s Comfort Systems. Longest drive, straightest drive contest, closest-to-the-pin contest, and much more.

So, be sure to register now to be a part of the 40th Anniversary Lawrence Hahn Golf Classic to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Oak Ridge. Tee it up-Help a child!

Call 865-482-2436 ext. 3 to register.

