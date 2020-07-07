40th Anniversary Lawrence Hahn Golf Classic to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Oak Ridge

Brad Jones 1 hour ago Lifestyle, Sports Leave a comment 35 Views

Register now for the 40th Anniversary Lawrence Hahn Golf Classic on July 25, 2020, at the Oak Ridge Country Club with a 2pm Shotgun start. This benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Oak Ridge.

The cost is $150 per player which covers green fee, cart, range balls, tournament shirt or equivalent, lunch, gift bag, and door prizes. You get to pick your 4-man team. But hurry it’s limited to the first 120 players.
You have a chance to win $1,000,000 (split 50/50 with the foundation)!!!! Courtesy of Cook’s Comfort Systems. And you have 4 chances to win $15,000 in cash (split 50/50 with foundation), also courtesy of Cook’s Comfort Systems. Longest drive, straightest drive contest, closest-to-the-pin contest, and much more.

So, be sure to register now to be a part of the 40th Anniversary Lawrence Hahn Golf Classic to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Oak Ridge. Tee it up-Help a child!

Call 865-482-2436 ext. 3 to register.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane State Mourns the Loss of Former Athletics Director and Men’s Basketball Coach Carroll Smith

Coach Carroll Hayden SmithMAY 27, 1934 – JUNE 23, 2020 Coach Carroll Hayden Smith, age 86 of …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: