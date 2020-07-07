CNS completes major safety milestone at Y-12 National Security Complex

Brad Jones 1 hour ago Featured, News Leave a comment 31 Views

Oak Ridge, Tenn. – The Y-12 National Security Complex has an improved fire protection system after workers recently completed an extensive eight-year plant-wide effort to replace more than 9,850 sprinkler heads in six different facilities.

Completion of the $46 million “50-Year Safety Significant Sprinkler Head Replacement Portfolio” means that those facilities can continue to meet fire protection requirements, which reduces the site’s fire protection systems risk from high to low risk while improving Y-12’s long-term operations capability. The facilities with improved fire protection include one legacy facility and five production facilities.

Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC, the management and operations contractor at Y-12, coordinated the work that involved 20 individual wet-pipe systems with more than 12 separate departments using integrated project teams to minimize the impact to ongoing facility operations.

The sprinkler heads, which were originally retrofitted to existing nuclear facilities beginning in the late 1960s, were either at, or near, the end of their 50-year life. While testing a sampling of the fire protection systems may have given a 10-year reprieve on replacement, site leadership chose the longer term solution.

“The facilities that these sprinkler systems protect are essential to ensuring our nation’s security,” said Y-12 Site Manager Bill Tindal. “Therefore we must take a long term view. Successful completion also provides a safer environment for our workers and increases confidence in our facilities to operate now and well into the future.” Completion of this portfolio of projects ensures Y-12’s facilities compliance with National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 25 Standard for safety-significant systems.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Power Outage will effect programs on BBB TV-12 Tuesday

A programming note and power outage alert for customers of the City of Oak Ridge …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: