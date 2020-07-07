Roane County waiting for Guidance from Regional Health Director before deciding on a mandate

The following was an update published by County Executive, Ron Woody. This was published at 3:00 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020.

This update is in regarding to the Governor’s Press Release of Friday afternoon which mentions Executive Order 54. Executive Order 54 alluded to the County Mayors being granted authority to invoke a mandate of wearing a face covering/mask. Roane County has not invoked the mandate.

Two important issues have not been addressed:

  1. Executive Order 54 has not officially been published as of 3:00 today. (the County Executives office did receive the official Executive Order around 4 pm on Monday). Official publication is when we have an official copy. The Secretary of State’s website publishes the official copy.
  2. We look for guidance from our Regional Health Director recommending the mandate. The Department of Health has made no recommendation.

These first two issues must be resolved before a mandate would be considered. Other issues would be considered before a mandate would be invoked.

We stress we highly recommend that one follows CDC guidelines:

• Wash your hands frequently,
• Wear face covering/mask,
• Social Distance,
• Seek physician advice when sick, and
• Self-isolate when sick.

We will continue to work on understanding the potential Executive Order 54.

Today, two conference calls were held with Regional Mayors. A meeting was held with Sheriff Stockton and EMS/EMA Director, Tim Suter. Communication took place with several local City Managers and Mayors. Meetings are scheduled for tomorrow and Wednesday with local City Officials and Regional Mayors so please stay tuned for more updates.

Wear a mask to protect others.

Our July 6th COVID numbers are 62 positive, 38 recovered, 24 active, and there have been no deaths. We have tested 5,888 people. One (1) percent of those tested have been positive.

God bless Roane County, our State, and our Nation.

