ORPL’s World Wise Wednesdays presents online program on quick and healthy recipes with fresh garden vegetables

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 7, 2020) – The Oak Ridge Public Library’s World Wise Wednesdays will host an online program on quick and healthy recipes using fresh garden vegetables this month.

The program is set for July 15 from noon to 1 p.m. It will feature presentations from Anderson County Health Department Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Nutritionist Barbara Peplies and Anderson County Health Department Public Health Education Coordinator Sabrina Greene on cooking with the summer’s abundance of fresh vegetables to promote a healthy lifestyle.

You can register for the virtual program online at ORPL.org or by clicking here.

The event is sponsored by The Friends of the Oak Ridge Public Library.

