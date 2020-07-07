Former Vice Mayor Bailey, Corcoran, Hagood, Arms And Ragsdale Join President Trump And Knox County Leaders In Endorsing Bill Hagerty For U.S. Senate

Team Hagerty Announces Over 1,000 Endorsements From Local Leaders Across All 95 Counties In Tennessee

Nashville, TN —Today, Knox County leaders, including former Knoxville Vice Mayor Joe Bailey, Wendy Corcoran, Jeff Hagood, Mike Arms and former Knox County Mayor Mike Ragsdale joined President Donald Trump and 1,000 other government officials, business leaders, law enforcement officers and community leaders across all 95 counties in endorsing Bill Hagerty for the U.S. Senate.

“Team Hagerty continues to gain momentum every day, and Chrissy and I are humbled to have the support of so many community leaders in Knox County,” said Bill Hagerty. “Growing up in Tennessee, I learned the importance of hard work from a young age and the importance of leading with Christian conservative values. I am grateful for the insight of these leaders in Knox County as we work to share my conservative vision with Tennesseans across the state. They are joining me as I work alongside President Trump to stand up for Tennessee families. Together, we will put Tennessee and America first.”

“In these uncertain times, we need to know that we can count on our next Senator to know what we need to get our economy going again and to get the American people back to work,” said former Vice Mayor Joe Bailey. “Bill Hagerty brought thousands of jobs to our state as Tennessee’s Commissioner of Economic and Community Development, and as a result, we became recognized as having one of the best economies in the nation. I know he will continue to use his expertise in the U.S. Senate as he works alongside President Trump in the Great American Comeback.”

“The flow of illegal drugs, criminals and human traffickers into our country must be stopped. I support Bill Hagerty to represent Tennessee in the U.S. Senate because he will fight with President Trump to make sure we secure our southern border by building the wall and putting an end to sanctuary cities,” said Wendy Corcoran.

“Just like President Trump, Bill is a trustworthy conservative businessman who knows what it takes to rebuild our economy and to create more jobs,” said Jeff Hagood. “We need someone like Bill in the Senate, who will work to cut out of control spending and who is committed to getting our economy back on track.”

“China must be held accountable for jeopardizing the lives of millions of people and the global economy,” said former Mike Arms. “I know Bill Hagerty will stand tough against China in the U.S. Senate and ensure we bring our supply chains home to U.S. shores, and that is why I fully support him to be our next Senator.”

“We need Bill Hagerty representing us in the U.S. Senate to bring jobs back to the United States and get our economy back on track,” said Mayor Mike Ragsdale. “Bill is a trustworthy conservative businessman, and he has my complete support to be our next Senator.”

Hagerty earned President Trump’s “complete and total” endorsement on multiple occasions to be Tennessee’s next United States Senator while serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Japan. To learn more about Bill Hagerty, visit www.teamhagerty.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

