Idella F. Davidson, Harriman

News Department 23 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 99 Views

Idella F. Davidson, age 89 of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at University of Tennessee. Idella attended Emory Heights Baptist Church and worked for over 40 years at J.T. Day Insurance. She enjoyed walking, visiting neighbors, and shopping. 

Idella was preceded in death by her husband T.A. Davidson.  Survived by  SistersKatherine Conner Christine Colloms  Special Nephews and NieceMichael Sweitzer, Mark Sweitzer, Christopher Sweitzer, and Kim Delaney  Great nieces Heather Amber, Jessica Bowlin, Megan Elliot, and  Emily Bunch Great nephewsBen Delaney Special friendsDoug, Jerry, Kathy, and Gloria and a host of family and friends.  

The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Wayne Nelson officiating. Interment will follow the service at Spring City Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Davidson Family. 

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

About News Department

Check Also

Corey Lee Taylor, Lake City

Corey Lee Taylor, age 32 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on June 30, 2020. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: