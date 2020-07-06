Idella F. Davidson, Harriman

Idella F. Davidson, age 89 of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at University of Tennessee. Idella attended Emory Heights Baptist Church and worked for over 40 years at J.T. Day Insurance. She enjoyed walking, visiting neighbors, and shopping.

Idella was preceded in death by her husband T.A. Davidson. Survived by SistersKatherine Conner Christine Colloms Special Nephews and NieceMichael Sweitzer, Mark Sweitzer, Christopher Sweitzer, and Kim Delaney Great nieces Heather Amber, Jessica Bowlin, Megan Elliot, and Emily Bunch Great nephewsBen Delaney Special friendsDoug, Jerry, Kathy, and Gloria and a host of family and friends.

The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Wayne Nelson officiating. Interment will follow the service at Spring City Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Davidson Family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

