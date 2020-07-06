Billy Ray Carter, Powell

Mr. Billy Ray Carter passed away peacefully at his home in Powell, Tennessee on July 3, 2020. Billy Ray, 70, was born on August 11, 1949 in Lake City, (Rocky Top) Tennessee.

Billy Ray attended Lake City High School in Lake City, Tennessee where he was a big sports fan. He participated in multiple sports in high school including football, basketball and baseball. A favorite pastime was watching the University of Tennessee football and he remained a sports fan throughout his life.

Billy Ray was retired from the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Prior to his career at the Y-12 National Security Complex, Billy Ray worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority in Knoxville, Tennessee along with his father and brother.

He was a devoted Christian and father who most enjoyed spending time with his son Clifton. He also cherished time with each of his loving family members. He was an avid boater, fisherman and golfer. He was a member of the Centennial Golf Course in Oak Ridge. Some of his happiest hours were spent on this course making hole-in-one shots and talking with his golfing friends. After retirement, he also participated in a Senior’s golf tournament in Knoxville.

He is preceded in death by his father Mr. Warne Lee Carter and brother Mr. Clyde Clifton Carter. He loved being an uncle to his brother and sister’s children Billy Carter and Ray Carter, his namesakes, and Brian and Bradley Frederick.

He is survived by his son Clifton Carter, mother Evelyn Carter, sister Fay and her husband Alan Frederick, and great nephews and nieces.

Billy Ray will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Although missed on earth, we know that his pain and suffering are over and he is playing golf and fishing every day with Jesus.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5-7pm. His graveside service will be at the Lovely Cemetery in Caryville, Tennessee on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1pm. Reverend Bill Dean will officiate the services. www.holleygamble.com

