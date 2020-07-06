Power Outage will effect programs on BBB TV-12 Tuesday

Brad Jones 23 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 98 Views

A programming note and power outage alert for customers of the City of Oak Ridge Electrical Department which serves our TV station. The City of Oak Ridge notified us of a plan to have the power out in the Grove Center area, tomorrow (Tuesday, July 7, 2020) from 7:30pm until around 3am. We wanted to let you know that we will have some programs that will not air tomorrow night. The following programs will be affected:

7:30 pm Highway to Heaven with Dudley Evans (repeat)

8:00 pm Calvary Baptist Church (July 5, 2020 – repeat)

9:00 pm Binghamtown Baptist Church – Gateway Gospel (will air again on Wednesday at 2 pm)

10:30 pm Channel 12 Evening News with Dudley Evans (repeat)

Programming should resume at 4 am with the replay of the Tuesday news

5:00 am Gospel USA (repeat from Tuesday)

7:00 am Gospel USA (repeat from Tuesday)

9:00 am Trading Time from WYSH

10:00 am Ask Your Neighbor from WYSH

We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope that the CORED finishes their repairs as soon as possible.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Fellow Performers Remember Country And Southern Rock Legend Charlie Daniels, Who Died Today At 83

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country Music Hall of Fame, Grand Ole Opry member and southern rock …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: