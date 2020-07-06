Power Outage will effect programs on BBB TV-12 Tuesday

A programming note and power outage alert for customers of the City of Oak Ridge Electrical Department which serves our TV station. The City of Oak Ridge notified us of a plan to have the power out in the Grove Center area, tomorrow (Tuesday, July 7, 2020) from 7:30pm until around 3am. We wanted to let you know that we will have some programs that will not air tomorrow night. The following programs will be affected:

7:30 pm Highway to Heaven with Dudley Evans (repeat)

8:00 pm Calvary Baptist Church (July 5, 2020 – repeat)

9:00 pm Binghamtown Baptist Church – Gateway Gospel (will air again on Wednesday at 2 pm)

10:30 pm Channel 12 Evening News with Dudley Evans (repeat)

Programming should resume at 4 am with the replay of the Tuesday news

5:00 am Gospel USA (repeat from Tuesday)

7:00 am Gospel USA (repeat from Tuesday)

9:00 am Trading Time from WYSH

10:00 am Ask Your Neighbor from WYSH

We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope that the CORED finishes their repairs as soon as possible.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

