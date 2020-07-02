Terrell T. “Red” Spradling Jr, Rockwood

Mr. Terrell T. “Red” Spradling, Jr., age 84, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 7, 1936 in Sale Creek, Tennessee. Mr. Spradling was a Maintenance Superintendent at the Roane Electric Furnace in Rockwood until it’s closure, and then owned and operated Terrell’s Cleaning. He loved fishing and making homemade fishing lures. He also enjoyed woodworking and was a member of the former Rockwood Bass Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Terrell Truitt Spradling, Sr. and Cecil Maurine Parker Spradling; daughter, Sonja Stamey; brother, Hoyt Spradling; and sisters Phyllis Ann Spradling and Mona Ruth McKinney.

Survivors include: Wife of 63 years:Nina Spradling of Rockwood, TN Daughter and Son-in-law:Teresa & Carl Vance of Rockwood, TN Son:Duke Spradling of Rockwood, TN Son and Daughter-in-law:Larry & Tammy Spradling of Manhattan, KS 7 Grandchildren 5 Great Grandchildren Brother:Ed Spradling of Clearwater, FL Sister:Pandora Ledford of Ft. Payne, AL Brother:Connie Mack Spradling of Ft. Payne, AL Special Friends:John Osborne of Rockwood, TN Leroy & Jan Wilson of Rockwood, TN And several other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for Graveside services and interment in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee with Bro. Bud Strader officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Terrell T. “Red” Spradling.

