ATV Accident Results in Two Injured both Transported by LifeStar

Dudley Evans 6 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 802 Views

Around 11:30 PM, Wednesday, several emergency response units from the Blair Volunteer Fire Department,  Anderson County EMS, Sheriff’s Deputies, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol all responded to where an ATV wrecked at 2538 Old Harriman Highway. The accident involving two riders resulted in two separate LifeStar helicopters to fly to the area to transport the victims, whose age and gender, at this time, is still unknown. One helicopter landed at the Dyllis Church while another landed at Kellytown Baptist Church. The THP is investigating the accident and we will have more on this as soon as the report is released.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Oak Ridge Library new hours of operation

Oak Ridge Public Library.Photo Courtesy of Oakridgetn.gov · The Oak Ridge library is getting a …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: