ATV Accident Results in Two Injured both Transported by LifeStar

Around 11:30 PM, Wednesday, several emergency response units from the Blair Volunteer Fire Department, Anderson County EMS, Sheriff’s Deputies, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol all responded to where an ATV wrecked at 2538 Old Harriman Highway. The accident involving two riders resulted in two separate LifeStar helicopters to fly to the area to transport the victims, whose age and gender, at this time, is still unknown. One helicopter landed at the Dyllis Church while another landed at Kellytown Baptist Church. The THP is investigating the accident and we will have more on this as soon as the report is released.

