Roane State phased reopening continues with COVID-19 precautions

Brad Jones 6 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 64 Views

Roane State Community College’s phased reopening continues after the 4th of July holiday with a return to on campus operations for student services ahead of the fall semester.

Beginning Monday, July 6, 2020, the bookstore and bursar/business office will transition to a Monday through Thursday schedule on the Roane County and Oak Ridge campuses, operating from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Success Coaches will also begin a return to campus for in-person appointments. All campus sites will begin offering One Stop services on the 4-day summer schedule. This schedule will continue for the remainder of July.

On Monday, August 3, 2020, Roane State will return to its regular schedule. At this time, most services will be available in-person on all campuses. Normal business hours vary by campus and are available online at roanestate.edu/campuslocations. Operations that can be completed remotely will continue to do so in order to further reduce the number of people on campus.

As a reminder, nearly all summer term courses are being delivered online. A small number of courses that require some elements of in-person instruction are meeting on campus. Additional precautions are in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing face coverings on campus, maintaining physical distancing, completing daily wellness screenings, and enhanced cleaning of classrooms and other common areas.

The phased reopening plan outlined above will lead into a fall semester that offers a mix of in-person and online classes so students can choose what best fits their needs and comfort level. On campus classes will incorporate face covering requirements, physical distancing, and frequent cleaning of facilities. Additional web sections are being added to accommodate increased interest in online courses.

“These efforts are all part of our plan to keep students, faculty, staff, and our communities safe while ensuring that learning never stops at Roane State,” College President Dr. Chris Whaley said. “We want to encourage our new and returning students – don’t delay your future. Now more than ever, education is critical to achieving your goals.”

Roane State is a two-year college providing transfer programs, career-preparation programs and continuing education. Founded in 1971, the college has locations in Roane, Campbell, Cumberland, Fentress, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, and Scott counties as well as a branch campus in Oak Ridge. For more information, visit www.roanestate.edu.

Remember, eligible adults can now attend Roane State tuition-free with the new Reconnect grant. Learn more at www.roanestate.edu/reconnect.

