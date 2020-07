Oak Ridge Public Library.

Photo Courtesy of Oakridgetn.gov

· The Oak Ridge library is getting a new roof! Due to the construction on the roof and the 4th of July holiday, the library will suspend curbside delivery and close the book drop beginning July 3.

· The book drop will re-open and curbside delivery will resume once construction on the roof has progressed sufficiently to ensure the safety of our visitors and staff. Please keep an eye on our website and Facebook page for updates.

LIBRARY (865) 425-3455

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest