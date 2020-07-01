Raphael Durbin, 101

Raphael Durbin, age 101 passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Ben Atchley Veterans Home.  He was a veteran of the United States Army who was a medic and worked in the lab during World War II.  Throughout his life he enjoyed working on cars and woodworking.  He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Durbin; parents, John and Rose Durbin; several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by:

Children…………       Richard Durbin of Appomatix, VA

                                    John Durbin & wife Margie of VA

                                    Patricia Minnigh & husband Dennis of Myrtle Beach, SC

                                    Katherine Burns & husband David of Andersonville

10 Grandchildren

6 Great Grandchildren

1 Great Great Grandchild

Several nieces and nephews

The family will have a graveside service 2:00 pm, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Garden with full military honors at graveside.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation/ https://tunnel2towers.org/).

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

