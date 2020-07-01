Mary Ann Sylvester, Oak Ridge

Mary Ann Sylvester passed away June 30, 2020, at her home in Oak Ridge, TN. She was 77 years old.

Mary Ann Sylvester was born August 8, 1942, in Bayonne, N.J., to Ernest Jason and Helen Galicki. She married James Joseph Sylvester on April 15, 1967, at Mt. Carmel Chapel in Paterson, N.J.The couple were married by Rt. Rev. William N. Wall in the presence of Melven Sylvester and Rose Marie Falcone.

Mary Ann Sylvester moved to Oak Ridge from Port Charlotte, Florida and lived here for two and half years. She was known to paint, make ceramics, and for her creative sewing and crocheting, and crafts. Mary Ann Sylvester worked as a bookkeeper for the same company where her husband was a truck driver.

Mary Ann Sylvester was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Jason and Helen Galicki, and her husband James Joseph Sylvester. She is survived by her sons, James Sylvester (Angela) of Oak Ridge and Joseph Sylvester (Emily) of North Carolina; her brother Robert Galicki; and her grandchildren, Adam Sylvester, Faith Sylvester, and Nicholas Sylvester.



The family plan to have a private scattering service in Florida where Mary Ann will rest in peace with her husband.

Martin Funeral Home in Oak Ridge is serving the family.

