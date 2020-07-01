Michael James Grady, Kingston

Michael James Grady

December 8, 1944 ~ June 30, 2020

Michael James Grady, age 75, of Kingston, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence.

Michael was born in Wisconsin to Clarence and Gladys (Berglund) Grady on December 8, 1944. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1963 and shortly afterwards, joined the United States Air Force. He served four years, including a tour in Vietnam. Upon his return, he worked at K-25 as an electrician for 35 years. He was a 32d degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was a proud veteran and prior to his illness enjoyed fishing and wood working.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Clarence and Gladys (Berglund) Grady and two of his brothers: Patrick and Timothy Grady.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Carolyn Sue Grady and their five children: Dianna Grady, Buddy Grady (Summer), Jeff Grady (Leigh), Merri Bair (John), and Denise Headrick; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; two brothers: Terry and Brian Grady, and one sister-in-law, Linda Grady.

In keeping with Michael’s wishes, there will be no public services. There will be a private family celebration of life at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff of Professional Case Management and Covenant Hospice for their assistance, compassion, and support.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Covenant Hospice and Palliative Care or your local Hospice. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

