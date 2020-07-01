Richard “Rich” Lee Downing Jr, Kingston

Richard “Rich” Lee Downing, Jr., age 61 of Kingston passed away suddenly Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Tampa, Florida due to automobile accident.  He was born July 24, 1958 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He was a retired Private Investigator, working in Florida and for Pinkerton and Wackenhut Corporation.  Rich had also served in the United States Navy where he had worked as an undercover investigator, receiving an honorable discharge.  He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Preceded in death by his mother, Betty J. Downing; grandmother, Helen Hafele; mother-in-law, Nellie M. Freeman.

SURVIVORS

Daughter                          Rachel Downing Young & fiancée, Mike Ellis of Kingston

Grandchildren                 EmmaLee Ellis of Knoxville

                                           James Young of Kingston

Niece & Nephew               Mandy Rush & Austin Rush, both of Kingston

Mother of his daughter    Patricia A. Rush of Kingston

Father-in-law                    Pastor Rev. James V. Freeman of Kingston

Many extended family members and friends

No services are being set by the family at this time.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

