Floyd Morris, Harriman

Mr. Floyd Morris, age 89, a resident of the Emory Gap community of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home. He was born September 12, 1930 in Emory Gap, Tennessee and lived there his entire life. Mr. Morris was a member of the Emory Gap Independent Church of God and loved to garden.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Pete Morris and Eliza Loden Morris; wife, Mildred Morris; daughter, Gayle; sisters, Ethel Edwards, Bertha Robbins, Jenny Cheeks, Edna Presswood, and Margaret Walker; and brothers, Jonnie Morris and Will Morris.

Survivors include:

Sons: Marvin Morris of Overton, OH

Wayne Morris of Harriman, TN

Daughter: Betty Fickey & husband, Mark of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren: Alisa “Zack” Morris Swicegood of Karns, TN

Jason Morris & wife, Kristi of Harriman, TN

Steven Fickey & wife, Carrie of Harriman, TN

Michael Fickey of Harriman, TN

7 Great Grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Tyler, Ethan, Opal, Peyton, Corbin, and Raiken

Special Friend: Elmer Russell of Rockwood, TN

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. George Miles officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

