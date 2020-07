Charles Baker of Sweetwater, TN passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Chattanooga, TN.

Charles’s family will receive his friends on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. with his celebration of life to follow at 2:00 P.M. at First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, TN with Rev. Jerry Dean officiating. His interment will follow his celebration of life at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

