Retired Gatlinburg fireman dies while fishing in Norris

By Jack Mitchell – Norris Bulletin

Kenneth Ogle, a recently retired Gatlinburg fireman, died last Wednesday while fishing with his wife at the River Road boat launch.

Ogle, 68, had served with both the Gatlinburg Police Department and Fire Department. He and his wife had been fishing along the banks of the Clinch River and were walking back to their vehicle in the parking area when he suffered an undetermined medical event and collapsed.

Anderson County EMS arrived and attempted to revive Ogle but were unsuccessful. The county medical examiner was summoned to the scene and ruled that the death was due to natural causes.

A Norris police officer also responded and assisted in the incident.
Norris Police Chief Mike Poole termed the event a tragic incident and stated that the matter had been closed with no further investigation was anticipated.

