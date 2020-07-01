Community invited to provide input on proposed Senior Center improvements

CLINTON—The community is invited to attend an open house on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. to view proposed plans for improvements to the 96 Mariner Point Drive property in Clinton that is soon to become the new home of the Anderson County Senior Center and Office on Aging.

Anderson County engaged the services of architect Stacy Cox of Studio Four Design to assist in interior improvements, as well as recommend some updates to the exterior.  The community is invited to view the proposed exterior improvements and provide input for his/her preferences. 

Studio Four Design has experience in designing senior centers, including the design of the newly constructed Oak Ridge Senior Center. A representative from Studio Four Design will be in attendance.

“As the senior center is at the entrance of a large residential neighborhood, and is also visible from Charles G. Seivers Boulevard, we wanted to do more than just move in. We hope we can bring added value to the community. We have worked with Mr. Cox and his team at Studio Four Design to present some ideas for some visual improvements to the building, but also concept ideas that would add value to the community in terms of shared use,” said Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank.

“As the new center will be located inside the city limits of Clinton, we also want to make sure to work closely with Mayor Scott Burton and the City of Clinton.  Mayor Burton has been a valuable partner in setting up the open house in order to engage the community,” Frank said.

“Senior Centers are one of the most important resources for our aging community,” City of Clinton Mayor Scott Burton said. “Today’s senior centers have more to offer than you think. They promote healthy living through many programs available to help stay active and independent,” Burton said.

“Senior Centers also serve as gathering places for our aging population to connect with their peers as well as places for them to participate in various activities and to receive a daily meal. As mayor of Clinton I am excited that our County Government was able to provide this Senior Center in our City and for the citizens of Anderson County, and I look forward to viewing the proposed improvements to the facility,” continued Mayor Burton.

Light refreshments will be available. For more information about the Anderson County Senior Center and Office on Aging programs, contact Director Cherie Phillips at (865) 457-3259.

