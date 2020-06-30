Juanita Helen Roach, Clinton

Juanita Helen Roach age 92 of Clinton, TN passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the West Hills Health and Rehab in Knoxville, TN. Juanita was a member of Moran Babtist Church in Clinton, TN. She loved to sing in the church choir and was faithful member. In her younger days, she enjoyed sewing, crafts, playing music, baking, she also loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Juanita is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Charlie Roach; parents, Walter and Mary Gilbert; sons, Arthur Lynn Roach and Randy Roach of Clinton, TN; sisters, Bernice Brown and Delores Jennings; son in law, Richard Dixon. Juanita is survived by son, Rodney (Sheila) Roach of Clinton, TN; daughter in law Ziena Roach of Clinton, TN; daughters, Beverly (Delmer) Wilshire of Clinton, TN and Michelle Dixon also of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Chris, Candace, Shawna, Marissa, Titan and Joshua. Several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a host of other friends and relatives.

There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 4pm at Blowing Springs Cemetery Clinton, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

