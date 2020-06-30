Greefus Patterson, Dalton, Georgia

Greefus Patterson, age 78, of Dalton, Georgia, passed away on June 27, 2020 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was born in New River, Tennessee to the late Tom Patterson and Roxie Bunch Patterson on February 27, 1942. Greefus enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. In addition to his parents, Greefus is preceded in death by his brothers: Rexie Patterson and Daniel Patterson

Survivors:


Son                  Ethon Patterson of Dalton, GA

Daughters        Bridgett Patterson of Chattsworth, GA

                        Carmon Patterson of Dalton, GA

                        Deanna Patterson and John of Alabama

Brothers          Layton Patterson of Dalton, GA

                        David Patterson and Debbie of Dalton, GA

                        Jerry Patterson of Dalton, GA

Sister               Linda Gowens of Dalton, GA

8 Grandchildren

Visitation: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral:  2:00 PM, Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

To follow funeral service at the Bill Patterson Cemetery in New River, Tennessee.

