James Woods Raulston Sr, Rockwood

Mr. James Woods Raulston Sr., age 78 of Rockwood, TN passed away on Friday, June 26th, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. He was born on April 28th, 1942 in Rockwood, TN. He loved the Lord and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, fishing, yard selling, UT Football, playing tic tac toe, baseball, and playing cards with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife: Linda Raulston; Parents: Raymond & Lona Raulston; Sons: James Woods Raulston Jr. & Timothy Wade Raulston; and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by:

Children:                       Candi Chruscinski of Tucson, AZ

                                         Genevieve Clayton of Tucson, AZ

                                         Nate Raulston of Carlsbad, NM

                                         Kent Raulston of Rockwood, TN

                                         Mara Nelson of Harriman, TN

Several grandchildren and great grandchildren

Sister:                             Imogene Bullington of Harriman, TN

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 30th, from 11:00 – 1:00pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 with Rev. Wayne Nelson officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood with military honors by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James Woods Raulston Sr.

