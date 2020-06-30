Kathleen Gilliam Lands, Dayton

Kathleen Gilliam Lands, 86, of Dayton, TN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Rockwood, Tn., to the late Homer Gilliam and Patsy Krell. Kathleen owned and operated Pioneer Flowers in Chattanooga, TN, for many years before retiring to provide full-time care to her loving husband, Robert Lands, who passed away in 2014 from Alzheimer’s Disease. Kathleen was a devoted pastor’s wife who lovingly cared for many throughout their years of ministry by teaching Sunday School, playing the piano, preparing hundreds of meals, and caring for those God put in their path through their various ministries in Crossville, Chattanooga and the church in Dayton known as “The Old Country Church.”

Kathleen became known as “Granny” to all of those who knew and loved her. She loved her family dearly and cared for her grandchildren and great grandchildren until they were able to go to school. She was proud to tell everyone that she was a fifth-generation grandmother to Kingston Leigh Moore who was born on May 18th, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert Lands; Father Homer Gilliam; Mother Patsy (Fred) Krell; Brothers; Buddy, Jack, Gene, George, and Bob Gilliam; Sisters; Anita Thomas & Fay Cooper.

Kathleen is survived by her children, Roy (Renee) Lands, Linda (David Sr.) Hudson; Grandchildren David Jr.(Ginger) Hudson, Kelly (Michael) Shields, Jason (Erica) Hudson; Great-grandchildren Cori Hudson, Alivia (Chad) Moore, Brianna Hudson, Trey Hudson, Savana Shields, Brody Hudson, Matthew Shields; Great-Great grandchild Kingston Leigh Moore; Siblings Patricia (Jim) Bledsoe, Carolyn Keene, and her twin sister Christine Arms. Many nieces and nephews and her very special dog, Mattie.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee.

A celebration of Kathleen’s life will follow at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Evans Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Richard Miles and Dr. Tony Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Kathleen Gilliam Lands.

