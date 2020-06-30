Childress updates member schools on state’s latest emergency order

Brad Jones 7 hours ago Coronavirus, Featured, News, Sports Leave a comment 364 Views

Practices, scrimmages and competitions impacted for contact sports this fall

June 30, 2020

Executive Director Bernard Childress sent the following memo to member schools on Tuesday regarding the status of high school athletics amidst the Governor’s latest State of Emergency order.

Yesterday, the Governor’s office extended Tennessee’s COVID-19 State of Emergency until August 29, 2020. The Governor’s prior order (No. 38) includes limitations and restrictions on contact sporting events and activities.

We are working with the Governor’s office to ensure that our member schools are in compliance with the executive order in regards to athletic participation and contact sports.

While the Governor’s order is in place, member schools cannot have any competition or scrimmage with other schools and cannot have close contact activities during their fundamental practice in the sports of football, 7-on-7 football, girls soccer, wrestling and basketball.

Based on the extension of the Governor’s order, football and girls’ soccer cannot begin their seasons as originally scheduled. We are in the process of developing regular season and postseason options to present to the TSSAA Board of Control for their consideration. The Board will ultimately make the decision as to how this will impact the postseason and if any adjustments can be made to regular season competition.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Grays appear in court Friday

A Roane County couple accused of crimes against their adopted children appeared in general sessions …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: