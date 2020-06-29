Grays appear in court Friday

A Roane County couple accused of crimes against their adopted children appeared in general sessions court in Kingston, via tele-conferencing before Judge Stevens. Both 63-year-old Michael Anthony Gray, Sr. and 60-year-old

Shirley Gray waived their preliminary hearings during the proceedings and the two will remain in jail under a half million dollar bond each. A Roane County grand jury will meet in the future to hear the case and possibly pass down indictments against the Grays moving the charges to criminal court.

Both were arrested back in May and each face two counts of aggravated child abuse, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping (holding minors against their will), three counts of aggravated child neglect and one count of abuse of a corpse.

