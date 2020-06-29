James Kirby, Rockwood

Mr. James Kirby, age 83 of Rockwood passed away June 27, 2020 at his home. He was a long-time member of Clymersville Baptist Church of Rockwood and served our country in the U.S. Air Force.

As our day filled with sorrow, our hearts filled with good memories of all the stories you told us growing up in Pond Grove. Paps, you will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Jo Greene Kirby; Parents, Carl and Nell (Knox) Kirby.

He is survived by his children, James Steven Kirby, Mike and wife Mary, Karen and Husband Jeff, and Michelle and Husband Darrell;

Grandchildren, Nicole and Marcus and wife Brittany;

And a host of other family members and good friends.

Family and Friends will gather for a Graveside Service with Military Honors at Odd Fellow Cemetery, Rockwood on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 3:30 pm. Pastor James Griffith will officiate and Jerry and Linda Griffith will provide the music.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Roane County Rescue Squad.

Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs are caring for the family.

To leave a note for Mr. Kirby’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

