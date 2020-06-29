Leonard I. Roberts, Harriman

News Department 11 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 44 Views

Leonard I. Roberts, age 92 of Harriman passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at NHC of Farragut. He was a member of North Point Church for more than 50 years. 

Leonard was Preceded in death by his wife of 44 years Marietta Roberts, parents, B.H. and Ilah Roberts, and five sisters.  Survived by   DaughterDawn Roberts SonsTony and Janice Roberts Daryl and Sandra Roberts SisterVolena Gilbert of Florida Special friendMary Ruth Lonas and daughter Rebecca and family. GranddaughtersAshley (Jeff) Nabbefeld Kimberly (Dylan)Underwood Andrea Warnick Amber (Dan) Spearman GrandsonAnthony Little Great GranddaughterBailee Jo Spearman Lily May Spearman Leilana Little Great GrandsonBlake Fowler  And a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.   

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Emory Heights Cemetery with Pastor Hank Rader officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to North Point Church, 1729 Harriman Hwy, Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Roberts Family. 

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com 

About News Department

Check Also

Robbie L. White, Clinton

Robbie L. White, age 73, of Clinton, passed away peacefully at Methodist Medical Center of …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: