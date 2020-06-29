Leonard I. Roberts, Harriman

Leonard I. Roberts, age 92 of Harriman passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at NHC of Farragut. He was a member of North Point Church for more than 50 years.

Leonard was Preceded in death by his wife of 44 years Marietta Roberts, parents, B.H. and Ilah Roberts, and five sisters. Survived by DaughterDawn Roberts SonsTony and Janice Roberts Daryl and Sandra Roberts SisterVolena Gilbert of Florida Special friendMary Ruth Lonas and daughter Rebecca and family. GranddaughtersAshley (Jeff) Nabbefeld Kimberly (Dylan)Underwood Andrea Warnick Amber (Dan) Spearman GrandsonAnthony Little Great GranddaughterBailee Jo Spearman Lily May Spearman Leilana Little Great GrandsonBlake Fowler And a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Emory Heights Cemetery with Pastor Hank Rader officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to North Point Church, 1729 Harriman Hwy, Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Roberts Family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

