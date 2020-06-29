MEDIC Regional Blood Center Has Critical Need for COVID Convalescent Plasma and Blood Donors

WHO:                MEDIC Regional Blood Center

WHAT:              MEDIC Regional Blood Centeris now at the critical level for:

                        O Positive

                        O Negative

                        A Positive

                        A Negative     

                        COVID Convalescent Plasma Donors

WHEN:              Immediate Need

WHERE:            MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers

                        Note: CCP Donors must have an appointment and must donate at the Ailor Avenue or Farragut Centers.

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue

Crossville – 79 S. Main Street

                        Location Hours, directions and Mobile Blood Drive List:  medicblood.org

Note: MEDIC is requiring donors at community drives (mobile buses, churches, businesses or other community organizations) to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one. MEDIC is strongly encouraging donors who give at donor centers to wear a mask or face covering.

                           Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.

                           MEDIC is allowing walk-in donors.

WHY:                 MEDIC Regional Blood Center has seen an increase in demand for blood products and COVID Convalescent Plasma and is currently experiencing a critical need. 

                        Reminder: CCP donors must have had a positive lab test via healthcare provider and must be symptom-free for 28 days. For information specific to CCP donations, please call Alexis at 865-521-2682.

                        MEDIC continues to follow social distancing guidelines and will continue wellness checks upon entry at all locations and drives.

                           Donors are strongly encouraged to make appointments to donate. Additionally, they are encouraged to wear their own mask when onsite.

As a reminder, the blood on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.   

OTHER:           Through June, all donors are entered to win one of the following:

  • $500 E-Gift Card
  • Free Month of Mosquito Protection from Preferred Pest
  • Food City Gift Card
  • Hard Knox Pizza Gift Card

WEBSITE:         www.medicblood.org

SOCIAL

MEDIA:             Facebook: @medicblood

                           Twitter: @medicblood

                           Instagram: @medicbloodcenter

