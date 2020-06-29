Robbie L. White, Clinton

Robbie L. White, age 73, of Clinton, passed away peacefully at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was retired from Dico Tire Company in Clinton. Robbie enjoyed spending time with his family and his 3 grandchildren. Robbie enjoyed spending time with his special friend Ginger King at her deli and all is buddies across the mountain.

He is preceded in death by parents, Hense and Dixie White; wife of 47 years marriage, Linda White; brothers, Kelly White, and Noah White; sister, Dean Hensley; grandson, Christopher Watts; and son-in-law, Jimmy Shaffer.

He is survived by, children, Bobby Watts, Ann Watts, Kellie Shaffer, Robbin Humphrey and husband Chris; grandchildren, Melanie Humphrey, Shawn Humphrey, and special grandchild, Zanna Phillips; sister, Roma Disney; brother, Larry Joe White; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2-4pm with the graveside service to follow at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kirk Wallace officiating. www.holleygamble.com

Leonard I. Roberts, age 92 of Harriman passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at NHC of Farragut. He was a member of North Point Church for more than 50 years.  Leonard was Preceded in death by his wife of 44 years Marietta Roberts, parents, B.H. and Ilah Roberts, and five sisters.  Survived by   DaughterDawn Roberts SonsTony and Janice Roberts Daryl and Sandra Roberts SisterVolena Gilbert of Florida Special friendMary Ruth Lonas and daughter Rebecca and family. GranddaughtersAshley (Jeff) Nabbefeld Kimberly (Dylan)Underwood Andrea Warnick Amber (Dan) Spearman GrandsonAnthony Little Great GranddaughterBailee Jo Spearman Lily May Spearman Leilana Little Great GrandsonBlake Fowler  And a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.    Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Emory Heights Cemetery with Pastor Hank Rader officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to North Point Church, 1729 Harriman Hwy, Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Roberts Family.  www.kykerfuneralhomes.com 

