Two sales tax holidays in Tennessee this year

After there had been some speculation that the annual state

sales tax holiday in Tennessee might be skipped this year due

to the effects of the pandemic and the economic shutdown,

when the General Assembly adopted the state’s budget last

week, they actually added a second tax-free weekend, this one

for restaurants. Not only that, but the state has also doubled the

normal price limits on eligible items from previous years.

On the traditional “Back-To-School” Sales Tax Holiday, which

begins at 12:01 am on Friday, July 31st and ends at 11:59 pm

on Sunday, August 2nd, state sales taxes will not be applied to

purchases of clothing or school supplies valued at $200 or less,

nor will they be assessing taxes on computers and televisions

priced at $3000 or less.

This year, to help a restaurant industry that has taken a

substantial hit during the shutdown, the following weekend—

Friday, August 7th through Sunday, August 9th—sales tax will

not be charged on the “retail sale of food and drink by

restaurants and limited service restaurants.”

In 2021, the sales tax holiday eligible items will return to their

limits, according to the Department of Revenue.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

