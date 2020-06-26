Fox A. Crabtree, 81

Fox A. Crabtree, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Fox was preceded in death by
Parents: Dillard and Dora Crabtree
Brothers: Edward and Everette Crabtree
Sister: Trudy Thurman

Fox is survived by
His wife of 57 years on June 26, 2020, Mary Crabtree
Sons: Don Crabtree and wife Rayandra
Brad Crabtree and wife Frankie
Grandchildren: Grey and Cecina Crabtree
Allie Cano
Tina Felton
Great grandchildren: Farley and Ethan
Sister: Maxine Perry
Brother: George Crabtree
Special Niece: Jama Basler
Special Nephews: Charles and Tommy Crabtree
And a host of other family members.

Fox chose to donate his body to science. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Hascue Carter and Bro. Dan Riggs officiating. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Crabtree Family. 

