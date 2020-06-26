Fox A. Crabtree, 81

Fox A. Crabtree, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Fox was preceded in death by

Parents: Dillard and Dora Crabtree

Brothers: Edward and Everette Crabtree

Sister: Trudy Thurman

Fox is survived by

His wife of 57 years on June 26, 2020, Mary Crabtree

Sons: Don Crabtree and wife Rayandra

Brad Crabtree and wife Frankie

Grandchildren: Grey and Cecina Crabtree

Allie Cano

Tina Felton

Great grandchildren: Farley and Ethan

Sister: Maxine Perry

Brother: George Crabtree

Special Niece: Jama Basler

Special Nephews: Charles and Tommy Crabtree

And a host of other family members.

Fox chose to donate his body to science. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Hascue Carter and Bro. Dan Riggs officiating. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Crabtree Family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

