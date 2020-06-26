ORPD investigating shooting on South Dillard Avenue

Brad Jones

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 26, 2020) – Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting on South Dillard Avenue Thursday night.

Oak Ridge Police officers responded to a call for shots fired at around 8:39 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020. An investigation determined three individuals had been shot and were transported to area hospitals with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Adrian Conan Curb, 40, and Tyshaia Najoyce O’Neal, 24, both of Oak Ridge, are in custody at the Anderson County jail at this time. Curb faces charges including four counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts aggravated assault, possession of a weapon in the commission of a felony, and possession of an unlawful weapon.

O’Neal was charged with accessory after the fact.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined. The investigation is ongoing. The names of the victims are being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

