Lloyd Leslie Sanborn, Oak Ridge

Mr. Lloyd Leslie Sanborn, age 66 of Oak Ridge passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
His family has chosen cremation with no services planned at this time.
