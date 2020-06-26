Lloyd Leslie Sanborn, Oak Ridge

Mr. Lloyd Leslie Sanborn, age 66 of Oak Ridge passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.

His family has chosen cremation with no services planned at this time.

