Robbie Lynn White, age 73 of Clinton, passed away on June 26, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2-4pm with the graveside service to follow at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest