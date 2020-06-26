Roane State named National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education

Brad Jones 14 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 63 Views

By Bob Fowler

Roane State staff writer

Roane State has joined a select few higher education institutions to receive a prestigious designation. The community college has been named a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education.

“We need to celebrate!” said Dr. George Meghabghab, director of Roane State’s Computer Information Technology program.

Roane State is the only community college in East Tennessee to receive the designation, which has only been bestowed on five other higher education institutions statewide.

Professor Meghabghab said special seals from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Agency designating the status will be affixed to students’ diplomas.

For graduates seeking jobs in cyber defense, the designation “opens the federal government to them as never before,” Meghabghab said. “It’s a really big deal as far as students are concerned.”

Attaining the designation has been a long time coming and took an enormous amount of work, he said.

Efforts began in 2016, when the college’s computer information technology program was in its infancy and there were only six students enrolled. To boost awareness of the new program, Meghabghab said he spoke to area Career and Technical Education leaders and high school principals “about the importance of cyber defense to build a secure infrastructure, which requires a pipeline of a skilled labor force.”

Now, nearly 135 Roane State students are enrolled in both concentrations – programming and cyber defense – and several course offerings have been added. The college added the new concentration in cyber defense which boasts more than 75 enrolled students and added a “Certified Ethical Hacker” certification, he said.

Eight required courses in the Roane State cyber defense curriculum were aligned with national standards. Local competitions in cyber defense were organized in 2018 and 2019.

A two-person team of his students won the gold medal in June 2019 in the Tennessee SkillsUSA competition and the bronze medal in the national event, Meghabghab said.

“We built a culture of cybersecurity at Roane State,” he said. Meghabghab said the national designation is valid until 2025, when a reapplication will be filed. “That keeps us doing what we are doing and increases our outreach,” he said. The college has also been involved in organizing two virtual cybersecurity camps this summer; one completed in June for high school-aged students and one coming up in July for middle school-aged students.

Roane State is a two-year college providing transfer programs, career-preparation programs and continuing education. Founded in 1971, the college has locations in Roane, Campbell, Cumberland, Fentress, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, and Scott counties as well as a branch campus in Oak Ridge. For more information, visit www.roanestate.edu.

Remember, eligible adults can now attend Roane State tuition-free with the new Reconnect grant. Learn more at www.roanestate.edu/reconnect.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane County Preschool Program Receives Grant

The Roane County Preschool Program would like to recognize the East Tennessee Foundation for their …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: