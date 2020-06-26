Roane County Preschool Program Receives Grant

The Roane County Preschool Program would like to recognize the East Tennessee Foundation for their generous contribution to their classroom. Program officials applied for the CNS Y-12 Community Investment Grant and later received $5,000. The money will be used to help preschool children address sensory concerns in a safe and stimulating environment.
