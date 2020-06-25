Shirley Wise McClain, Oak Ridge

Shirley Wise McClain, of Oak Ridge, went to her Heavenly home on June 24, 2020. She was born in Clinton on February 12, 1936 to Jim and Cassie Wise.

She was preceded in death by husband, Ray McClain and sisters, Ruth Taylor, Lou Jean Murray, and Marguerite Beeler.

She is survived by sons and daughters-n-law, Rick and Debbie Walker and Larry and Barbara Walker; grandson, Tanner Walker and wife Haylee; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no services, family and friends are encouraged to visit her on-line memorial at https://everloved.com/life-of/shirley-mcclain/. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

