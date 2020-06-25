Investigators awaiting autopsy results in officer death

Brad Jones

Kingston Police tell us that investigators are still awaiting autopsy results on Oliver Springs Police Officer James Perkins, whose body was found a in a partially-submerged vehicle in the Clinch River in Kingston last Thursday morning. As we have previously reported, foul play is not suspected in Perkins’ death and we have been told that the event could have been accidental but those details will come out after the final report is released we’ve been told will be Friday.

The body was taken by Roane County Rescue Squad members to The UT Forensics Center for an autopsy. We will give you more information when it’s available. The family will receive friends for Officer Perkins at The Rockwood Church of Christ on Chamberlin Avenue, Friday from 5pm until 8pm and the funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11am at Rockwood’s Evans Mortuary followed by burial at The Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with law enforcement honors.

