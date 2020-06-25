Emma Lee May, Rockwood

Mrs. Emma Lee May, age 75 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She was born on April 8th, 1945 in Rockwood, TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Edward Brooks May; Parents: Thomas and Laura McCuiston; and Brother: Richard McCuiston.

She is survived by:

Son: Eddie May (Pam) of Harriman, TN

Sisters: Tommye Dorrance of Cypress, TX

Barbara Pemberton of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 29th, 2020 in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Emma Lee May.

