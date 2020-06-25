THP responds to motorcycle wreck in Rockwood

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle accident in Rockwood Monday just outside the city limits. According to the report released this morning, a 2008 Yamaha, operated by 30-year-old Travis Campbell of Rockwood, was traveling north on East Evans Street when he lost control in a curve. The motorcycle flipped and Campbell was ejected. He was treated for minor injuries.

