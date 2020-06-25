Town of Oliver Springs Invitation to bid Cemetery Mowing and grounds maintenance

The Town of Oliver Springs is soliciting bids from qualified contractors for lawn mowing and grounds maintenance of the Town of Oliver Springs cemetery per the Bid Specifications. This will be on an as needed basis.  Sealed Bids will be received at, Town Hall, 717 Main St. Oliver Springs, TN. 37840 until 2:00 pm on July 15th, 2020, at which time the bids will be opened and read aloud.  Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked: BID: Cemetery Mowing, and include all forms provided in the bid documents completed without exceptions, modifications, or additions. A copy of Contractor’s Liability and Worker’s Compensation Insurance Certificate shall also be required in the bid packet. For bid specifications please see our website at oliversprings-tn.gov or call (865) 435-7722.  All questions shall be directed to Thomas McCormick, City Manager in writing at Town Hall, 717 Main St. Oliver Springs, TN. 37840 no less than four (4) days prior to the bid opening.  The Town of Oliver Springs reserves the right to reject any and all bids.  The Town of Oliver Springs is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

