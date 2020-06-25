Hutchins named CPD Officer of the Year

Brad Jones 17 hours ago News Leave a comment 78 Views

Wednesday, Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker announced that Jennifer Hutchins has been named the 2019 Clinton Police Department Officer of the Year.

In an announcment sent to the media and posted on the city’s Facebook page, Chief Becker said that “Officer Hutchins consistently maintains a strong work ethic, [which is] noted in her arrest, traffic enforcement and self-initiated activity.”

In 2019, according to the release, while serving under Patrol Sergeant Max Smith, Hutchins was the primary officer on 956 calls for service and a back up officer on 507 additional calls. She was the primary officer on 115 emergency 911 calls for service, making 149 arrests, and had 882 self-initiated activity calls for the year.

In the release, Chief Becker added: “Officer Hutchins is an asset to the department and the community she serves. She consistently maintains a high level of productivity in all areas of her duties. Officer Hutchins mirrors the department’s core values and professional ethics of law enforcement. It is with great pride and indeed my honor to recognize Officer Hutchins as Officer of the Year for 2019.”

Hutchins will receive an Officer of the Year Commendation Bar to wear on her uniform.Hutchins began her law enforcement career in 2012 as a CPD reserve officer.She became full time in September of 2018 as a School Resource Officer, before moving to a patrol shift.She is currently an investigator in the Criminal Investigations Division.

Congratulations to Officer of the Year Jennifer Hutchins.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Town of Oliver Springs Invitation to bid Cemetery Mowing and grounds maintenance

The Town of Oliver Springs is soliciting bids from qualified contractors for lawn mowing and …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: